Marianna resident Daniel Joseph Farkash, 43, was charged with felony battery on a pregnant person after an alleged altercation on Tuesday that turned physical.
In a press release, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that the agency responded to the report of a physical disturbance on Maridale Road west of Marianna around 2:14 p.m. that day. The alleged victim that she and Farkash had been in a heated verbal argument that eventually turned physical.
“According to information obtained by the investigation officers, Farkash advised the female victim that she had to leave the residence,” the release stated.
“The victim reportedly threw her house key at Farkash at which time he subsequently took her to the ground and held her there causing minor swelling and bruising,” it continued. “The female was pregnant at the time of the attack, which was known by Farkash. He was placed under arrest for Felony Battery on a Pregnant Person and lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the release concluded.
