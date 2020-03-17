In a press release this week, the Bay County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an area man after information was received alleging that he had molested two juveniles.
The allegations against Earnest Greene involved two individuals under the age of 12. Forensic interviews were conducted at the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center, with the two alleged victims “disclosing that Greene had inappropriate sexual contact with them,” officials said in the release.
Greene, 59, of Lynn Haven, has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. Additional charges are pending, authorities said.
