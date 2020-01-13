A man accused of scamming multiple Walmart stores out of $1.3 million worth of inventory is behind bars in Washington County, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
On Jan. 8, a WCSO deputy stopped a Suzuki SUV traveling on State Road 77 near Moss Hill Road. The release did not state the reason for the stop.
WCSO reports that the driver, 25-year-old Thomas Daniel Frudaker, had an active felony warrant out of Pima County, Arizona after failing to appear for court on charges of “fraudulent schemes and trafficking in stolen property.”
Frudaker, who is reportedly currently on felony probation for scamming a Yuma County Walmart store in Arizona, is believed to have defrauded more than 1,000 other Walmart locations nationwide, officials say.
As of Monday morning, Frudaker was in the Washington County Jail awaiting extradition.
