The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Wednesday press release the arrest of transient Saxton Lee Farrell, 29, accused of sexual battery on a juvenile.
As part of a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigation, authorities say, information was developed that a disabled juvenile had been sexually battered. The victim stated to investigators the incident occurred when Farrell grabbed her by the hair and forced her to perform a sexual act.
Contact was made with Farrell in Walton County. He allegedly told investigators he did kiss the victim and admitted to the sexual act. He referred to the victim as a “kid.”
Farrell was arrested with the assistance of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.
