A 19-year-old man accused of striking his younger brother and his mother was arrested on the afternoon of July 4, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say deputies were called to Arrowhead Campgrounds at approximately 2:19 p.m. that day about a reported physical altercation.
The officers talked with the mother of Josiah Hernandez. She advised that he had struck his 13-year-old brother multiple times following a verbal dispute and that he had also struck her several times when she intervened.
Officials say the 13-year-old and the mother had evident injuries.
Josiah Hernandez was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on charges of domestic violence battery and domestic violence child abuse.
