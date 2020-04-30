Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of 23-year-old Jeremiah Jordan Luckado in connection with reports of written threats he is accused of making, according to a press release from the agency.
Officials say Luckado was arrested in Dothan, Alabama on Monday, April 27, and transported to the Holmes County Jail to await first appearance in the case.
“Luckado admitted to making the threats, which included threatening to burn down a local church and threatening the life of its pastor,” the release states. “He also admitted to a separate incident in which a threat was directed toward a community agency. Luckado is charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury.”
