The Marianna Police Department reports the Sunday arrest of 28-year-old Marianna resident Jabre Tierre Gilbert on charges of grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and violation of state probation.
According to a press release from the agency, MPD officers received a call about a man who appeared intoxicated and was having trouble parking in the Tom Thumb parking lot. The caller also said the man was slumped over the steering wheel.
Officers approached the vehicle and Gilbert opened the driver’s door to speak with the officers, authorities report.
The release states that, while speaking with Gilbert, officers noticed a handgun on the floor board under his legs. Gilbert was removed from the vehicle for officer safety and detained. Officers recovered the firearm and while doing so discovered another firearm under the driver’s seat, authorities said.
Both firearms were checked and it was revealed that one of the firearms was stolen, officials said. “It was learned that Gilbert is a convicted felon and currently on state probation. Gilbert was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility,” the release stated.
