The Holmes County Sherriff’s Office reports the arrest of Phillip D. Weeks, 39, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an existing warrant out of Washington County.
According to a press release from HCSO, deputies with the agency responded this week to the area of Hudson Road and Mt. Pleasant Road in reference to a report of an individual appearing to be unconscious inside a vehicle.
Deputies made contact with Weeks, of Bonifay, and detained him for the active warrant out of Washington County.
A search of the vehicle revealed a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine, and several grams of methamphetamine was located on Weeks’ person, officials said, leading to the HCSO charges above.
