The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Norquuekes Calhoun this week on four felony counts of petit theft.
The agency reports that several reports were received over the past week from businesses reporting retail thefts, mostly alcohol from Big Star Liquors and a Dollar General store. Officials say the suspect is believed to have stolen from both locations on two different occasions.
Video footage from the Dollar General was reviewed and Calhoun was identified by an officer with the Marianna Police Department recognizing him from previous interactions, officials said. It was also discovered that Calhoun has been previously convicted twice for petit theft. Based on the previous convictions, the new petit theft charges were classified as felonies.
Warrants were obtained for Calhoun’s arrest on the charges listed above and he was located Jan. 23 on Harley Drive.
