The Marianna Police Department reports the Monday arrest of 59-year-old Jean Marcel Tranquille on multiple charges.
In a press release, the agency said that at approximately 9 a.m. on Feb. 17, MPD officers responded to a call where a man was caught on a home surveillance system inside the carport of a home on Davis Street. The home owner was not at home, but alerted by their surveillance system.
When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was no longer at the residence, so they began canvassing the area. The homeowner was able to provide the video from the home surveillance system to the officers, which enabled them to get a clothing description.
Authorities say someone matching the description was located on Deering Street a short time later and was identified as Tranquille.
Officials report that, after further investigation, it was learned that he was reportedly involved in an unrelated burglary and theft incident before Monday, a case in which his image was reportedly captured on another home surveillance system.
Tranquille was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, officials say, and he was subsequently arrested on charges of trespassing, loitering and prowling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tranquille was also charged in the unrelated incident with burglary and theft.
He was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County jail. At this time, officers are still investigating other burglary and theft incidents. Chief Hayes Baggett encourages everyone that sees any suspicious behavior to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.