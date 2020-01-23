A man was arrested Wednesday in Marianna on charges of violating his sex offender registration obligations, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say Willie Clarence Lee, 61, was arrested around 5 p.m. that day, following an investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say it began after authorities learned that Lee had not been living at his registered address on Watson Street since July of 2019, and had failed to notify the sheriff’s office or report his change of address to the state as required by Florida law. He was charged with three counts of failure to register as a sexual offender.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.