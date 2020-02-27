The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Milton man accused of using a computer to seduce or solicit a child, transmitting harmful material to a minor, and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. HCSO reported in a press release that Aaron W. Ferrell, 42, has “admitted to the ongoing, inappropriate communication and relationship” of which he is accused.
Officials said an alert florist helped uncover Ferrell’s alleged inappropriate communications with a minor child, leading to his arrest on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The business owner became concerned and notified school officials after Ferrell placed an order requesting flowers be sent anonymously to a child with a card reading “To my beauty from your beast,” officials reported.
“A subsequent investigation revealed that Ferrell had plied the child with gifts and had contacted her numerous times via the Snapchat social media app and text message to send inappropriate messages and photos,” the release stated.
Ferrell was arrested and is charged with use of a computer to seduce or solicit a child, transmitting harmful material to a minor, and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Sheriff John Tate states this arrest serves to remind the public to both report suspicious incidents and to be mindful of phone and social media use by children.
“This is a good example of ‘See Something, Say Something’ at work,” Tate stated. “The florist felt something wasn’t right with the situation and acted on it, possibly preventing this crime from evolving into something that would have been more harmful to the child.”
“I urge every parent and guardian to be proactive when it comes to their children’s internet and social media activity. Don’t be afraid to take a good look at their mobile devices. Be aware of what social media apps they use and who they are talking to with those apps and through text. Some apps have a camouflage feature that can conceal their true purpose, so check for hidden apps by opening and exploring any you aren’t familiar with. Also, don’t forget to have conversations with your children about online safety and keep the line of communication open as new issues seem to arise frequently.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.