Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) report the Wednesday arrest of Simeon Lee Prevatt, 38, of Ponce de Leon, on charges of fleeing/eluding law enforcement (causing injury or damage), possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense), and criminal mischief.
In a press release about the incident, HCSO officials also say Prevatt faces additional charges in other jurisdictions.
HCSO deputies responded Wednesday, June 10, to a pursuit already in progress by Walton County deputies. They were chasing a driver, later identified as Prevatt, as he was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 90 toward Ponce de Leon at speeds exceeding 100 mph, officials reported in the release.
The chase continued as Prevatt turned onto Valee Road and on Tram Road, where he wrecked the stolen vehicle he was driving.
Prevatt then got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area west of Tram Road but was quickly apprehended, authorities say.
As he was being taken into custody, officials report, officers found in his possession a smoking pipe that contained a substance which tested positive as methamphetamine, as well as multiple pieces of stolen property.
Officials say a check with dispatch also revealed that Prevatt did not possess a valid driver’s license and that he had multiple prior convictions for driving while his license was suspended or revoked.
Prevatt is reportedly also facing additional charges in Walton County, as well as in the state of Georgia.
