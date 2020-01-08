The Office of the State Attorney Glenn Hess announced this week that on Jan. 7, Circuit Judge Ana Maria Garcia sentenced Michael Vonkee Carson to 105 years prison and designated him a habitual felony offender.
Vonkee was found guilty at trial on Nov. 20, 2019 of three counts of aggravated child abuse and three counts of neglect of a child, causing great bodily harm or permanent disfigurement.
In 2014, officials say, Vonkee burned a 5-year-old child with a lighter, beat her with a belt buckle, whipped her and burned her in scalding water over a period of time. He never sought medical care for any of the child’s injuries, authorities reported.
The child was rescued by Cynthia Brandt with Family First Network, when she discovered the injuries during an unannounced home visit with the child’s aunt. Brandt reported the abuse and injuries to law enforcement and the Child Abuse Hotline.
Vonkee has 13 prior felony convictions.
This case was investigated by the Panama City Police Department, with assistance from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Barbara Beasley and Assistant State Attorney Nichole Pieper.
