During the early morning hours of Feb. 2, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a citizen regarding a suspicious vehicle on R.G. Paradise Loop. The caller advised they did not recognize the vehicle and were unsure if anyone was inside the vehicle or not. A deputy arrived on scene a short time later and approached the vehicle.
The officer found a man sleeping in the driver’s seat. The deputy knocked on the car’s window and woke him, reporting that the man appeared disoriented and began fidgeting with the windshield wipers and the steering wheel area. The deputy also reported seeing a firearm lying on the passenger seat of the vehicle in plain view. The individual unlocked the door and was asked to step out of the vehicle and speak with the officer.
The individual identified himself as Terrace Demetrius Sorey and an information check was initiated through the dispatch center. Information showed Sorey is a convicted felon. The 40-year-old Marianna resident was subsequently charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
