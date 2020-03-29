A Marianna man was charged with domestic battery Sunday after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend.
On March 29, officials said in a press release, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a physical altercation that had occurred and agency deputies made contact with the victim at Hardee’s in Marianna. She had multiple injuries supporting her claims of being punched by her boyfriend, Michael D. Matthews, 37, officials said.
Deputies were able to locate Matthews in a nearby parking lot.
“Matthews admitted to throwing a boot at the victim but could not explain further about his actions or the injuries sustained by the victim,” the release stated.
Matthews was arrested on a charge of battery (domestic] and taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on the charge, officials said.
