Marianna resident Joshua Robert Sourbeck, 31, was charged with battery (domestic violence) this week, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, April 29 around 8:28 a.m., the JCSO received two 911 calls reporting that a man was dragging a woman by her hair through a trailer park east of Marianna. When officers arrived they heard a woman screaming for help inside one of the mobile homes. They forced their way in and found her inside, bleeding from the nose.
Sourbeck was immediately taken into custody pending the outcome of the investigation.
“The victim’s statement, which was corroborated by the evidence, lead officers to believe that the male had bitten the female on her nose and arm and struck her about the head and torso with his fists,” the release states.
Jackson County Fire Rescue took the woman to Jackson Hospital, where she was treated and released. Sourbeck, 31, was taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance.
