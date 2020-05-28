Marianna resident Victor W. Duvall, 47, was arrested this week on a charge of cyberstalking, according to a press release issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, officials say, a warrant was obtained by JCSO for Duvall’s arrest.
“Reports indicate that between September 3rd, 2019 and May 26th, 2020, Duvall sent numerous emails to a local Judge in reference to his relationship between himself and a female and how he felt he was being treated unfairly.” The release states. “He went on to express his displeasure with how he was represented by the judge when the judge was an attorney. The judge responded by warning Duvall not to email or text him anymore. Duvall responded that the judge should resign and that he never deserved the job.
"Duvall was contacted by the Sheriff’s Office and advised to stop sending the emails or he would be charged. On May 26th Duvall began sending emails again and a warrant was obtained for his arrest for Cyberstalking on May 27th. He was arrested that same day without incident as he returned home,” the release concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.