Marianna man Freddie M. Jones, 31, was arrested on a charge of battery (domestic violence) Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say a physical disturbance at a Mt. Tabor Road residence was reported around 7:12 a.m. that day, with a woman there reporting that Jones had come to the dwelling the night before and was reportedly “acting aggressively and had become agitated.”
The woman said she kept her three children in the bedroom with her that night and pushed the bed against the door to prevent Jones from coming into the room. The next morning, Jan. 28, she reported, she and Jones got into an argument that turned physical. She reported that Jones grabbed her by the throat, at which time her father attempted to intercede.
The incident resulted in some minor injuries to the woman, officials say.
