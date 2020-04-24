The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Marianna resident Travet Smith, 41, on charges of burglary and theft.
According to an agency press release, the Marianna resident was arrested Wednesday night, April 22. Authorities say agency officers say Smith was carrying a Poulan chain saw when he was seen riding a bicycle around 8:50 p.m. that evening and, when confronted, told officers he’d borrowed the tool.
Unable to confirm that, officers took possession of it, Smith surrendering it and receiving a property receipt in return.
The next day, around 10:38 p.m., authorities say, officers received a report of a burglary that had occurred in the 4100 block of Old Cottondale Road, and responded there. The victim said a Poulan chain saw was stolen from a structure attached to the house.
The victim alleged that, just before he called law enforcement, Travet Smith arrived at his residence and told him he borrowed his chainsaw while he was not there. The victim denied giving anyone permission to borrow anything.
“Upon leaving the residence, officers saw Smith pushing a lawn mower down the street. Officers placed him under arrest for burglary and theft,” the release states. “During a search of Smith’s clothing, a glass pipe commonly used to ingest narcotics and an e-cigarette was located. A check of the E-Cigarette cartridge revealed it contained THC concentrate,” the release continued.
Smith was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance. According to the Jackson County jail docket report, in addition to burglary and petit theft , Smith was also charged with drug possession.
