Dalvin Barnes, 20, of Marianna was arrested on a drug charge this week, according to the Marianna Police Department.
The agency reports that around 1:18 a.m. Friday morning, behind a business on Jackson Street, officers saw a suspicious vehicle and made contact with the occupants.
On doing that, officials say, they smelled a heavy odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Occupant Barnes gave officers a small bag of marijuana, authorities report.
A probable-cause search of the vehicle was conducted and officers located approximately 101.4 grams of marijuana and a digital scale under Barnes’ seat. Approximately $1,285 was removed from Barnes pocket, as well. He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.