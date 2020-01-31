Marianna Police Department

Dalvin Barnes, 20, of Marianna was arrested on a drug charge this week, according to the Marianna Police Department.

The agency reports that around 1:18 a.m. Friday morning, behind a business on Jackson Street, officers saw a suspicious vehicle and made contact with the occupants.

On doing that, officials say, they smelled a heavy odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Occupant Barnes gave officers a small bag of marijuana, authorities report.

A probable-cause search of the vehicle was conducted and officers located approximately 101.4 grams of marijuana and a digital scale under Barnes’ seat. Approximately $1,285 was removed from Barnes pocket, as well. He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

