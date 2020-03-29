An early-morning call from staff at a local motel led to the arrest of a man discovered sleeping near the business with a firearm nearby.
The call came to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office from employees at the Microtel Inn and Suites Sunday morning. They reported that a man appeared to be sleeping on the side of the business with a firearm lying on the ground next to him.
Agency deputies responded and took possession of the firearm. The man was detained and identified as Robert Scott Jr., 26, of Marianna. In checking his criminal record, officials say, authorities learned Scott was a convicted felon. He was arrested, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on the charge.
In a press release about the incident, Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts thanked the citizens who called the situation in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.