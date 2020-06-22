Marianna resident Royce Allen Alday, 27, was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said that, at around 9 p.m. that night, deputies responded to an area in the Rocky Creek community, where several suspicious vehicles had been seen around an abandoned house. When the first responding deputy arrived, officials say, one of the vehicles was driven from the scene.
Deputies reportedly detained the remaining individuals still on scene, but officials did not indicate in the release whether any of them were charged with any crime.
During the investigation, deputies allegedly found a crystal like substance scattered across the hood of one vehicle. Authorities say the material came from a small plastic bag that appeared to have been tossed by someone. The substance was field-tested and returned a presumptive positive result indicative of methamphetamine, the release stated. Deputies also located several small plastic baggies on the ground by the driver’s side of the vehicle along with other items that appeared to have been dropped by the driver exiting the vehicle, officials reported.
Deputies made contact with the individuals who were seen walking out of sight when units first arrived, officials say. One of the individuals was identified as Royce Alday.
"Alday stated, post Miranda, he had been there trying to sell some clothes to a guy he was meeting," the release states. "Alday stated he did have a passenger with him, but was only giving him a ride to town. Alday stated he was driving the vehicle and had gotten out when I arrived," the reporting officer stated in the release.
"Based upon the evidence and information obtained during the investigation a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and returned the following items located within: a plastic spoon in the center console, small plastic baggies tied in a knot in the center console, a black weigh scale with white crystal residue that was located between the center console and the driver’s seat, clear plastic gloves on the center console area, a folding razor knife, and a small bag located in the driver’s floor board that contained two plastic capsules with one containing a crystal like residue," the release continued.
“Based upon the investigation Royce Alday was placed under arrest and was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on his charges.”
