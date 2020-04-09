The Marianna Police Department is searching for a named suspect in a cutting that sent the victim to Jackson Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
MPD reports that, on April 7 at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers with the agency responded to Jackson Hospital in reference to a stabbing victim. The individual appeared to have been cut several times with a knife or sharp object, officials said in a press release. The incident occurred at a residence in the 2900 Block of Milton Avenue, officials said.
“Based on facts obtained during the investigation, officers were able to identify Thomas (Alexander) Pilgrim as the suspect,” the release stated. “It was determined that Pilgrim arrived at the residence and entered into a physical confrontation with the victim. During this time, Pilgrim brandished a razor knife and began cutting the victim. After the altercation, Pilgrim fled the area.”
On Wednesday, a warrant was issued for Pilgrim’s arrest. The 23-year-old is being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, officials said.
“The Marianna Police Department asks that if you or someone you know has information into the whereabouts of Pilgrim, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125, Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000, or your local law enforcement agency. Do not attempt to approach this subject, as he is considered armed and dangerous.”
The release indicated Pilgrim is a resident of Mark Lane in Marianna.
