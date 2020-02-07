A motorist was arrested Thursday on charges of resisting an officer without violence and possession of cocaine, according to the Marianna Police Department.
In press release about the incident, authorities said that around 9:35 p.m., because of numerous equipment violations, an MPD officer tried to pull over a gray Isuzu SUV on Carters Mil Road as it entered the Three Rivers Apartments complex.
Police say the driver, later identified as Jaymison Marquez Blount, began driving erratically, before he parked and tried to get out of the vehicle. He failed to comply with the officer’s orders, authorities said, and there was a short struggle in detaining him.
Blount reportedly continued to resist officers while being placed into a patrol unit for transport. An inventory of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a clear plastic bag containing cocaine, according to police.
Blount was taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on the charges listed above.
