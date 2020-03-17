A Georgia man has been charged with aggravated assault and child abuse following an incident Sunday. He is accused of pulling a gun on a woman, with a child present at the time, according to a press release from the Marianna Police Department.
MPD reports that agency officers responded to the 4000 block of Edgewood Drive around 4:20 p.m. that day on reports of a disturbance involving a firearm.
When they got to the scene, officers were advised that the suspect, Tarvaris Perkins, had left on foot, with the firearm. Officers were soon able to find Perkins at a nearby residence and the investigation continued.
“During the investigation, it was learned that Perkins pulled a firearm on the victim,” police said in the release. “The victim stated that they were in a verbal altercation that escalated to Perkins pulling a firearm and pointing it at the victim. The victim stated that Perkins attempted to fire the weapon, however the weapon did not fire,” according to officials. “The victim advised officers that she was approximately three feet from Perkins while he had the firearm pointed at her. Perkins attempted to clear the malfunction and fire again but the firearm never discharged. After the incident, the victim was able to leave the residence safely,” the release continued.
During this incident, there was a minor child present, officials said. The child was removed from the incident safely.
Officers arrested Perkins he was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility. The jail docket report initially showed a charge of attempted murder against Perkins. However, when he subsequently had his first appearance, police say “the court determined there was not probable cause to substantiate the charge of attempted murder and (he) was issued a bond for the charges of aggravated assault and child abuse.”
