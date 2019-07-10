Marianna Police Department

Marianna Police Department

The Marianna Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery reported late last Friday night. In a press release, the agency reported that officers responded to a report of an unknown problem at an address in the 2800 block of McPherson Street.

When they arrived, the officers learned that two unknown men, both armed with guns, had forcibly entered the home and used “physical violence coupled with brandishing firearms to control the occupant of the residence. The men demanded money and “after depriving the victims of their money the two unknown subjects fled the area,” officials wrote.

The case remained under investigation as of Monday. Anyone with any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, is urged by authorities to call Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Chipola CrimeStoppers (toll free) at 888-804-8494 or in Jackson County at 850-526-5000, or submit a web tip at www.chipolacrimestoppers.com.

