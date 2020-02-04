The Marianna Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday, according to a press release from the agency.
Authorities say officers were dispatched to Miltonia Avenue around 7:37 p.m. that night on reports that shots had been fired in the area, and that they located an area where it appears an incident occurred. While they were working that scene, MPD was notified that an individual had come to Jackson Hospital with a gunshot wound seeking medical attention. Contact was made with the individual, who suffered a non-life threatening wound, officials say.
During that same time period, officers were sent to a residence on Borden Street in reference to a round being fired into a house. Officers determined that a shot had been fired from outside the residence into a bedroom.
These are active and ongoing investigations, officials say. Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125, or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.
