The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Kyle Bush, 29, on charges of grand theft auto and false imprisonment after allegedly holding an estranged girlfriend against her will and then driving from the scene in her car without permission.
In a press release, MPD said officers were dispatched to a disturbance call Tuesday on Caledonia Street and that, while on the way to the location, learned that Bush had reportedly left the area in the victim’s vehicle.
The release states that, during the investigation, authorities “determined that Bush had forcibly held his estranged girlfriend against her will by locking her in the bedroom and refusing to let her leave the residence. Once he learned that law enforcement was enroute, he left the residence driving her vehicle without her permission.”
He was later located at a local housing complex and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Jackson County Correction Facility to await first appearance.
The vehicle was returned to the owner.
