The Marianna Police Department continues to investigate a shooting spree at Three Rivers apartment complex last Saturday night that sent one victim to Jackson Hospital for treatment.
Several vehicles were also shot during the incident, according to an MPD press release issued Sunday.
Authorities say officers were called to the complex around 8 p.m. Saturday on reports of gunfire and that, while en route, learned that the gunshot victim was at the hospital.
While officers were working the scene at Three Rivers, they learned that another vehicle had been shot and determined that the occurrence was in relation to the incident there.
The case remains open and anyone with information is urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.
