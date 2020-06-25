The Marianna Police Department reports the theft of a truck from a local garage where it had been taken for repairs.
According to an agency press release, the 2002 Ford F-250 had been parked at the In and Out Garage on Pierce Street and was taken sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, that one-hour window based on a review of security footage.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Marianna police at 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.
