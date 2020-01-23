The Marianna Police Department has issued a press release calling to attention the wanted status of three men. Calvin Henry Peterson and Michael Dentavious James are each wanted on a warrant for allegedly shooting into an occupied dwelling. Donald Reed Sparks Jr. is wanted on the following warrants: no valid driver’s license, resisting officer without violence, possession of controlled substance (cocaine), carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The department advised in the release that they “are to be considered armed and dangerous,” and that they shouldn’t be approached if seen. However, MPD is asking that you call if you know their whereabouts – 850-526-3625 or CrimeStoppers at 850-526-5000 – or call your most local law enforcement agency when it is safe to do so, should you see any of them.
The release did not provide their ages or cities of residence, and did not include any further narrative.
