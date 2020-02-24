Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN FLORIDA... APALACHICOLA RIVER AT WOODRUFF L&D AFFECTING GADSDEN AND JACKSON COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTEREST ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. IF YOU SEE FLOOD WATERS: TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN. FOR GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, PLEASE GO TO WEATHER.GOV AND CLICK ON YOUR STATE. SELECT RIVERS AND LAKES AHPS UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS AND CLICK ON YOUR RIVER POINT. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE APALACHICOLA RIVER AT WOODRUFF L&D. * UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 8:45 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 67.3 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 66.0 FEET. * FORECAST: THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY TOMORROW. * IMPACT: AT 66.0 FEET: THE RIVER REACHES INITIAL FLOOD STAGE. FLOODING WILL BEGIN IN THE RIVER JUNCTION AREAS OF MOSQUITO CREEK ABOUT 0.9 MILES SOUTH OF THE DAM. &&