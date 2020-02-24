The Marianna Police Department reports the attempted burglary of a home on Stuart Avenue Sunday night around 7:50 p.m. and a second, around 8:30 p.m., on Miltonia Avenue. Authorities believe they may be related.
Officials say a white male dressed in black clothing tried to enter the home through the back door, but ran away after a child inside heard noise and turned off a porch light. The man, who reportedly then jumped off the porch and ran, is described as middle-aged, approximately six feet tall, of a medium build, and having a dark beard.
During the investigation, police say a neighbor told officers they’d seen a suspicious vehicle parked near the residence around the time of the encounter. It was described as a small, older model, dark pickup truck with loud exhaust. The neighbor reported that it was seen leaving the area just before police arrived at the scene.
Around 8:30 p.m. that night, a resident on Miltonia Avenue, one block east of Stuart Avenue, heard a knock at her front door. When the resident did not open the door, a knock at the front window was also heard. Due to the suspicious nature of the incident, the resident contacted the Marianna Police Department. Officers arrived at the residence and were unable to locate any intruder on the property.
Police say that, due to the locations and time frame, both suspicious incidents are believed to be related.
The Marianna Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in providing any additional information in reference to this incident. The MPD reminds all citizens to keep their doors locked and to immediately report any suspicious activity.
