The Marianna Police Department reports the recent theft of an enclosed trailer on Kelson Avenue.
It was reported on March 5, the trailer described as white with the world “Killin Time” written in black on the sides. With the public’s assistance the trailer was recovered on Monday, the MPD said in a press release.
“The investigation revealed an unwitting victim purchased the trailer from a suspect after the original theft occurred,” police said.
MPD Chief Hayes Baggett thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation.
The suspect was not named in the release but was in custody at Jackson County Correctional Facility as of Tuesday on unrelated charges. Charges of dealing in stolen property are being forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office, authorities said.
