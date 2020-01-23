The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 20-year-old Marianna woman charged with abuse of a disabled person.
Officials say that, on Thursday, Jan. 16, at approximately 2:21 a.m., a deputy responded to a residence in reference to a physical disturbance. During the investigation, the officer reportedly learned that Heather Martin had struck the victim, who is disabled. The individual had marks consistent with the statements given and Martin was placed under arrest and transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance, officials said.
