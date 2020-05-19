A woman has been arrested three years after she allegedly threatened to use a bomb to blow up the building then housing the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release from JCSO, David Chea Brannon, 30, was taken into custody on May 14 at 8 a.m. by the U.S. Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested by that agency on a Jackson County warrant alleging “failure to appear for false report of a bomb threat at a residence on Magnolia Road. south of Marianna,” according to the release.
Brannon reportedly called the non-emergency line at the sheriff’s office on Oct. 16, 2017, and threatened to blow the building up with a bomb. The call was traced back to her phone and she was eventually tracked to a residence near Marianna, officials said.
Investigators discovered the phone hidden under a dresser in the bedroom where Brannon had been staying.
“In a post-Miranda interview, she admitted to making the call,” officials report. “When she failed to appear in court, a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.”
In the release, Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts expressed gratitude to the U.S. Marshal Service as well as the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, and the Lynn Haven Police Department for helping to locate and apprehend Brannon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.