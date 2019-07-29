A man wearing a mask resembling a “Jason”-style disguise held Dollar General store clerks at gunpoint in Campbellton Sunday evening just before 10 p.m. Authorities are asking members of the public to call if they have any information that may be related to the case.
The man was described as black and wearing all-black clothing and shoes when he entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of money, and then ran south out of the store.
Anyone with any information should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9648.
