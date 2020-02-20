The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports the recent arrest of Bonifay resident Amanda Music on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
The agency said in a press release that it received information that Music, 43, was in possession of methamphetamine and possibly engaging in drug transactions in the Esto area.
“Deputies later made contact with Music following a traffic stop in the area of Highway 2 and Beaver Dam Road,” officials said in the release. “During the course of the interaction, Music was found to be in possession of approximately seven grams of methamphetamine, which she stated belonged to her. Music was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine.”
