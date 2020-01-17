The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Tuesday arrest of Marianna resident Michael Lance Herndon, 41, on a charge of driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled. In a press release about the arrest, official allege this is his third or subsequent such violation within a five-year period. That frequency elevates the charge to a felony count, officials advised.
Herndon was arrested after a JCSO deputy conducting “proactive criminal interdiction patrols” near Merritt’s Mill Road saw Herndon operating a motor vehicle. “The officer had prior knowledge that Herndon did not possess a valid lawful operator’s license and that this was his third or subsequent such violation within a five-year period which makes the violation a felonious act,” the release stated.
The deputy imitated a traffic stop at the Marathon Station (formerly known as Green’s BP). Herndon was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was turned over to a relative with a valid lawful operator’s license.
