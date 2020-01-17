The Marianna Police Department reports a recent vehicle theft and several vehicle burglaries, all of which involved unlocked/unsecured vehicles, according to a press release from the agency this week.
MPD provided a picture of the vehicle taken, a blue 2015 Ford Escape, and asked that members of the public call the agency at 526-3125 or Chipola Crimestoppers at 526-5000 if they believe they’ve seen it. Authorities cautioned that it should not be approached.
Officers responded to Southside Apartments in reference to the vehicle theft on Jan. 15. It was reported that sometime between the hours of 10 p.m. the night before and 6 a.m. that day, a blue 2015 Ford Escape was stolen from inside the apartment complex. It was reported that the vehicle was unsecured at the time of the theft. The SUV’s Florida tag is ICEX54.
On the same date officers also responded to Spring Gate Manor. It neighbors Southside Apartments. There were four reports of vehicle burglaries within Spring Gate Manor. All involved unlocked and unsecured vehicles.
They additionally responded to Cottondale Village Apartments in reference to vehicle burglaries. These were also the result of unlocked vehicles.
These incidents are under continued investigation. At this time, officials say, no forcible entry into vehicles has been reported.
MPD Chief Hayes Baggett urges citizens to secure their vehicles and remove any valuables from the vehicle. Chief Baggett also encourages citizens that if they see something, say something and not to hesitate to call the Marianna Police Department to report any suspicious activity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.