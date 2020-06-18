The Marianna Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down information that could help catch whoever broke into a home on Baltzell Street and stolen some item from the dwelling Wednesday.
Officers with the agency were dispatched to the 4100 block of Baltzell that day and found a woman and infant safe at the location, with the intruder or intruders already gone.
This case is being investigated and more information will be released as it is gathered, officials said in a press release.
In the release, MPD Chief Hayes Baggett thanked Jackson Correctional Institute’s and Apalachee Correctional Institute’s K9 team for their assistance in the incident, and encouraged citizens to call if they have information regarding it.
Contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at (850) 526-5000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.