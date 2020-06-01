On Tuesday, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released the names of some of the parties involved the officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday at Powerhouse Motorsports Park in Calhoun County that left one dead at the scene and resulted in the subsequent death of another.
The name of the man who opened fire in the incident was identified as Derrick Thompson, 46, from Dothan, Alabama. Officials say Thompson was involved in an altercation with 23-year-old Kendall Kirkland from Newville, Alabama.
Thompson reportedly shot Kendall during the altercation. Officials say Thompson had also begun firing at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies who had walked by at the time of the altercation and tried to intervene. Law enforcement officers shot and killed Thompson on scene. Kirkland succumbed to his injuries over the weekend. Two individuals that received minor injuries were treated and released at local medical facilities.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy Coby Beck was shot in the leg in the course of the incident but is expected to fully recover and eventually return to work. Thompson and reportedly opened fire over what is may have been a dispute regarding a side-bet that had been made at the event, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Glen Kimbrell.
He said the incident and its many aspects are under continued investigation, and that it was a localized incident that had no connection to anything going on in the nation at this time. FDLE is routinely called upon in such officer-involved shootings and is involved in this one.
FDLE and the medical examiner’s office are tasked with helping determine for certain the individual officer that shot the civilian that was killed.
A tip line has been established as the state agency continues to gather more information in the case. FDLE agents are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or has any information related to the shooting (to include any video recordings) at Powerhouse Motorsports Park to call FDLE at 1-877-327-6145.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office had initially offered this initial press release regarding the matter: “On Saturday, May 30, there was a large gathering, birthday bash, at the Powerhouse Drag Strip located in the northwest part of Calhoun County. The event was scheduled to take place between the hours of 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. At approximately, 8:40 p.m. the Calhoun County Dispatch Center was notified of shots fired and an officer down. Law Enforcement Officers from many counties responded to the scene. These included Calhoun County, Bay County, Liberty County, Jackson County, and Washington County Sheriff’s Offices, Florida Wildlife Commission, and the Florida Highway Patrol. The preliminary investigation determined that one Calhoun County Law Enforcement Officer and five civilians were shot. Four of the civilians and the law enforcement officer were transported to local hospitals for treatment. One of the male civilians is deceased. Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident at this time. They are being assisted by the 14th Judicial Medical Examiner’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office has also been notified of the situation. In the aftermath of the situation and disbursement of the large crowd from the Drag Strip, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls of suspicious activities throughout the County. In addition to the above agencies, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Blountstown Police Department and Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.”
A representative of the CCSO said the reports of suspicious activity were investigated, with the help of surrounding jurisdictions, but that there were no further incidents known. Those calls, the representative said, were related to the large numbers of people seen in various places as the crowd began to exit the area, some of them winding up in the same areas as they left the general area and prompting concern because of the unusual numbers.
