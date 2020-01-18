Thanks to an alert motorist and an Interstate 10 message board, a woman wanted on charges of interfering with child custody was captured Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., traveling through Jackson County with two children that had been reported missing.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that outstanding warrants existed for Naples resident Vanessa A. Contromano, 39, charging her with interfering with child custody. A “be on the lookout” notice had been issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office about two missing children, a description of a suspect vehicle, and its tag number. The information was placed on the Florida Department of Transportation’s message boards along I-10.
A westbound driver on that roadway reportedly saw the suspect vehicle traveling in front of his vehicle and called an FHP dispatcher. Troopers responded to the area and pulled Contromano over as she was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima near mile marker 129 in Jackson County.
The missing children, two 7-year-old twin girls, were in the vehicle with her and were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families after being medically cleared. Contromano was taken to the Jackson County jail to await further action on the two existing warrants for interference with child custody.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.