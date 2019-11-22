Circuit Judge Shonna Gay this week sentenced James Michael Hathaway to three life terms in prison.
The 29-year-old had been convicted of second-degree murder, upon a victim over the age of 65, burglary with an assault, kidnapping and robbery.
Family members of victim Frank Smith testified at the sentencing. Assistant State Attorney William Wright urged the Judge to give the maximum sentence. Judge Gay sentenced Hathaway to life in prison for the murder, kidnapping and burglary, and ordered that they be served consecutively. She also sentenced him to 15 years on the robbery and five years on a violation of probation, those to be served concurrently.
The case was investigated by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
