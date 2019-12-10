A self-admitted drug dealer was arrested during a traffic stop in Chipley last Sunday night, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, 31-year-old Richard Andrew Stevens, of Chipley, was taken into custody on felony drug charges after deputies stopped a white Ford Ranger pickup truck at the Marathon Gas Station on State Road 77 around 8 p.m.
A vehicle search revealed more than 50 small plastic bags, methamphetamine, a glass pipe, a digital scale, three hypodermic needles, a bag of synthetic marijuana, and a cotton ball soaked in methamphetamine oil, authorities report.
Officials say Stevens admitted to deputies that he sold meth but was in the process of quitting. He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.
The passenger, 32-year-old Matthew Lamar Stevens, was also taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
Both men were transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
Richard Stevens is facing additional charges of introduction of contraband into a detention facility after detention deputies discovered Stevens was attempting to conceal 2 grams of methamphetamine inside a body cavity during booking, according to officials.
