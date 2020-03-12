The Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, and the Florida Highway Patrol on Wednesday announced the launch of Operation Dry Streets, a joint statewide initiative that targets those who drive impaired and otherwise jeopardize public safety by disobeying the traffic laws in Florida, according to a press release from the sheriff’s association.
This involves a three-day operation in all 67 Florida counties that includes identifying traffic violators and visible signs of impairment, enhancing overall safety, raising community awareness, and more.
Enforcement operations commenced on March 13 and continue through March 15 with a goal of creating a safe environment to protect citizens and visitors with a statewide presence, enforcement, and education efforts, the release stated.
“As a highly desirable tourist destination, and in addition to our 22 million permanent residents, Florida enjoys a substantial influx of visitors each year,” said FSA President and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, one of the event coordinators. “This means more vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians traveling on our roadways, in our communities, and on our beaches,” “The Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, and Florida Highway Patrol are launching Operation Dry Streets to target anyone who drives impaired and jeopardizes public safety. If you drive on Florida’s roads do so responsibly because law enforcement will be watching. Don’t end up a statistic during this coordinated statewide operation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.