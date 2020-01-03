A passenger in a truck pulled over by a deputy last Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, was arrested after the officer reportedly saw a hypodermic needle in his pocket and investigated further.
According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a red Chevrolet pickup truck was pulled over around 9:23 p.m. for an equipment violation, the violation unspecified in the release.
The deputy reportedly obtained consent to search the vehicle, and all occupants exited for that procedure. That’s when the deputy saw the needle in the pocket of passenger Benny Ray Strickland, authorities report.
“A search of Strickland's person revealed a quantity of a white, crystal-like substance, concealed in a cigarette packet,” the release stated. “Field tests of the needle and crystal-like substance yielded presumptive positive results for methamphetamine. Strickland was placed under arrest and transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance. “
The 47-year-old resident of Wilmar, Alabama, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic equipment.
