The Marianna Police Department reports the Thursday arrest of 27-year-old Emanuel Batson on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Authorities said in a press release that an officer had identified Batson, a Marianna resident, as the driver of a Chevrolet car that became the focus of a traffic stop at KFC, when the vehicle was discovered to have defective equipment that evening, just after 7 p.m. The officer also learned that Batson’s driver’s license was suspended.
While speaking with Batson, the officer reportedly “observed a scale with what appeared to be green residue on the surface, lying on the driver’s seat,” according to police. This residue later field-tested positive for the presence of THC, authorities say. A probable-cause search of the car commenced, and the officer reportedly found more than 20 grams of green, leafy substance that also field-tested positive for the presence of THC.
In the vicinity, authorities say, the officer found several clear plastic baggies.
“Due to the items located within the vehicle which was in possession of Batson, he was placed under arrest and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute,” authorities said in the release. He was taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on the above charge.
