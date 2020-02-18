The Marianna Police Department issued a statement regarding the capture of Travis Dickson Wilson, who escaped from the Jackson County Courthouse Tuesday.
Police say that at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, MPD was notified that “a subject wearing an orange jumpsuit with and shackles was observed walking away from the courthouse.”
Officers reportedly canvassed the area, unable to locate anyone matching the description. “It was at that time the Marianna Police Department was notified that an inmate had escaped while being transferred within the courthouse, where the inmate was appearing for court,” according to MPD.
“The escaped inmate was identified as Travis Dickson Wilson. At that time, a search for Wilson began which included multiple agencies. Canine teams from (Jackson Correctional Institution) and (Apalachee Correctional Institution) were contacted and responded to the scene.
“During the search, the Marianna Police Department made contact with an individual who was the last one that observed Wilson fleeing. The individual showed officers the last place Wilson was seen. Canine tracking teams from JCI started a track near that area which led to a residence on St. Andrews Street. Officers and tracking teams entered the residence and located Wilson hiding in the attic of the residence. Wilson was taken into custody without incident at approximately 10:30 am. Wilson was still restrained in leg and hand restraints, but had removed the orange jumpsuit.”
The county’s governmental administration office also provided some information in a press release Tuesday. “While ascending the stairwell in the courthouse, the inmate managed to hide behind a partial block wall in the stairwell, remove a brown sheet from under his garments to wrap around himself, and exit the back door and away from the courthouse. He fled west along the railroad tracks,” that release states.
Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett thanked the Florida Highway Patrol, JCI K9 Team, ACI K9 Team, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Jackson County Correctional Facility, agents from ABT, the Inspector General’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and citizens of Marianna for their assistance in the investigation.
Police say Wilson was arrested and charged with escape and that additional charges are forthcoming. Wilson was booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await his first appearance in court.
