The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Ethan Nethanial Roper on charges of burglary and petit theft. Authorities said in a press release that on Saturday, Dec. 21, around 9:10 a.m., MPD officers investigated a burglary that had occurred at the Family Dollar store at 4227 Lafayette Street.
They say the front glass of the left-side door was busted out, providing an entry and exit point for the burglar. While processing the scene, officials say, Roper was developed as the suspect. Authorities report that Roper admitted to entering the business and stealing some cigarettes.
The items were retrieved from a backpack belonging to Roper, officials say. He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on the charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.