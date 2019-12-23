The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Ethan Nethanial Roper on charges of burglary and petit theft. Authorities said in a press release that on Saturday, Dec. 21, around 9:10 a.m., MPD officers investigated a burglary that had occurred at the Family Dollar store at 4227 Lafayette Street.

They say the front glass of the left-side door was busted out, providing an entry and exit point for the burglar. While processing the scene, officials say, Roper was developed as the suspect. Authorities report that Roper admitted to entering the business and stealing some cigarettes.

The items were retrieved from a backpack belonging to Roper, officials say. He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on the charges.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments